Watch Samsung’s CES press conference live

Samsung’s been…busy. On Friday, the company Announced a pair of “Lite” versions of its flagship devices, targeted at users on a budget. Yesterday, it announced its upcoming Unpacked event (with some help from an early leak), which will see the announcement of its latest flagship.

So, what’s left for CES this week? Lots. Samsung contains multitudes. For a show like CES, that generally means a lot of different flashy TV form factors and a bunch of home appliances. Yes, this is Bixby’s time to shine — or what’s left of it, at least. That’s a conversation for another day, I guess.

Samsung’s big show is tonight, serving as a sort of unofficial kick off for the big show. Things start at 6:30PM PT/9:30PM ET. You can join along in the fun here.