TCL teases a 5G device, headset and its first foldable at CES

TCL is hardly a household name in the smartphone space. That’s hardly surprising, however, as the Chinese electronics company is better known for sub-brands like Alcatel and BlackBerry (hardware, not software — long story). Late last year, the company began really pushing its branded devices in Europe, a strategy it’s set to expand upon with some more cutting edge devices.

The company’s been teasing the launch of both a 5G and foldable handsets since last year, and is finally offering a little more info — on the former, at least. The TCL 10 5G will be its first 5G handset, following the release of an Alcatel branded router last year. The device is set for a Q2 launch in the U.S. and Canada.

It’s one of three TCL 10 devices set for launch, with pricing on the line starting at under $500. It’s clearly that budget will continue to be a primary selling point for the line, though one assumes the 5G model will carrier a not insignificant premium on top of that. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s 5G SoC line. The chipmaker introduced the 765 late last year, with the intent of offering a more affordable entry-point for the next gen wireless technology..

And then there’s the matter of the foldable. At press time, we don’t have much information about the device, first alluded to at last year’s Mobile World Congress. What we do have, however, are a lot more renders. The fact that it’s still listed as “Foldable Smartphone Concept” doesn’t give one a lot of confidence that it’s ready for primetime.

The images do, however, point to a form factor similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Gold, along with what appears to be a quartet of rear-facing cameras. More information, one assumes, at Mobile World Congress late next month So, something to look to in Barcelona, I guess.

And who can forgot Project Archery? Just kidding. Forgetting it would required that you’ve heard about it in the first place. I’m going to go out on a limb and say probably you have not. The device was announced — or, rather, alluded to at last year’s IFA. It’s a wearable display with a “cinematic viewing experience.” We’ve seen those come and go over the years. TCL’s shown off the 2.0 version of the product, but offered up no additional information.