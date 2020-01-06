PlayStation 5 announced for holidays 2020

Turns out Sony is still able to pack a surprise or two into its CES press conference. The company just kicked off its event by announcing that the PlayStation 5 will be arriving this holiday season.

Not a lot was revealed about the next-gen console, beyond a few basic features, including 3D audio (because Sony), haptic/adaptive triggers, ultra-high speed SSD, hardware based ray tracing and Blu-Ray (so, yeah, physical media).

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

PS5 PS5 PS5 PS5

|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿__|

(•◡•) /

/

—

| | See you this holiday. — Sony (@Sony) January 7, 2020

[^Not the new logo, nor a reflection of graphics quality.]

The announcement comes just under a month after the PS5’s chief competitor, the Xbox Series X. Microsoft is set to offer up that system at roughly the same timeframe, meaning that we’re powering head first into another explosive console war at the end of the year.

Given that we’re now less than a year away from the launch of both products, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about both. Look forward to an extremely crazy E3, Gamescom and other gaming conferences in the months to come.