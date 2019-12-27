‘The Mandalorian’ returns for Season 2 on Disney+ in Fall 2020

The last episode of the first season of Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ is available to stream on Disney+ today, and showrunner Jon Favreau wasted very little time confirming when we can expect season 2 of the smash hit to land: next fall.

Favreau tweeted the anticipated timeline for the sophomore series of “The Mandalorian” on Friday, accompanied by an image of a statuette of a Gamorrean, a type of alien from the Star Wars universe with a distinctly hog-like appearance. The Gamorrean’s most noteworthy appearance in the Star Wars cinematic universe to date is probably in “The Empire Strikes Back,” when they served as guards for crime lord Jabba the Hutt on Tatootine.

We already knew “The Mandalorian” would be returning for a second season, after Favreau revealed in November that he’d begun filming on the second installment of episodes. But now we have a better idea of exactly how long we’ll have to wait to find out what happens next in the streaming original, which is arguably the best new Star Wars universe content since the original series of films (yes, I really believe that).

If you haven’t yet seen the show, all eight episodes are now available to stream on Disney+, and it’s definitely worth the price of admission for one month of the service just to binge the series.