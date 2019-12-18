Here’s a Mickey Mouse version of Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock

Amazon’s original Echo Wall Clock was mostly fine. Some consumers ran into connectivity issues with the device, but it was mostly okay. It’s one of the most passive members of the Echo family of devices, mostly doing its wall clock thing, until you need a time set.

The latest addition to the line has something its predecessor lacked, however: a giant Mickey Mouse. From the looks of it, things are mostly exactly the same here, with the important addition of a large, smiling rodent whose little mouse arms point out the hours and minutes.

There’s the standard 60 LED ring that serves both to designate minute and lights up for timer count downs. The clock pairs with Echo devices, responding to voice commands and automatically adjusting for daylight savings time. Also these handy features,

Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition helps you stay organized and on time.

Easy-to-read analog clock with iconic design cover shows the time of day.

Which is to say, it’s a clock. Which is also to say that, even when it’s broken, it’s right twice a day. How many gadgets can say that? The Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition is available now for those who still somehow have more room in their life for Disney and should get to you before Christmas if you order now. It runs $50 — $20 more than the standard edition.