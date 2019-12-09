Gal Gadot and Chris Pine are back in the first trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Despite the financial success of of the goofily likable “Aquaman,” Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman probably remains the biggest draw in DC’s Extended Universe. She’s returning to big screens next year in “Wonder Woman 1984”, and Warner Bros released the film’s first trailer over the weekend.

As its title suggests, the sequel jumps about 70 years ahead from its predecessor’s World War I setting, a period that the trailer embraces with some obligatory ’80s fashion and music.

There are plenty of shots of Gadot in action, and she even gets to show off a new Wonder Woman costume. The film also brings back Chris Pine as Steve Trevor — fans will recall (spoiler!) that Trevor died at the end of the first film, but it seems that he’s back from the dead and right in the middle of this new story.

The trailer also provides glimpses of Kristen Wiig as an archeologist who eventually becomes the villainous Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as the tycoon Maxwell Lord. And there are new scenes set in Wonder Woman’s childhood home, the mythical island of Themyscira.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled for release on June 5, 2020. Gadot and Pine aren’t the only “Wonder Woman” alums returning for the sequel — director Patty Jenkins is also back behind the camera.