Fulcrum, which provides freelance placement opportunities for technical projects, raises $1 million

La Jolla, Calif.-based Fulcrum, a job placement company for technical projects, has raised $1 million in a seed round of funding from the local technology investment firm Greatscale Ventures along with several private co-investors, the company said.

The company has what it calls a fully compliant service for hiring freelancers onto technical projects that had previously only been the purview of full-time staffers — or work that would have been outsourced to pricey consulting firms.

Fulcrum says that its job-placement platform meets the regulatory requirements in 90 countries and is designed to give businesses the ability to design, manage and execute projects on-demand.

The company scrapes all marketplaces that freelancers currently use and on boards them through its own service so that they can work effectively with large corporations.