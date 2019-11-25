Explore hundreds of startups exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019

Seventeen, lieblings. That’s how many days stand between you and Disrupt Berlin 2019, which takes place on 11-12 December. Here’s a pro tip for savvy investors. Use this time to jumpstart your networking strategy and make the most of your two days at Disrupt. How? We have a plan for that.

If you don't have a ticket yet, get a move on. The deadline to buy your early-bird pass is 8 November at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Beat the clock and you can save up to €500.

Alright back to the plan. Hundreds of early-stage startups will exhibit their tech products, services and platforms in Startup Alley. This presents investors with both a huge opportunity and a challenge. The good news? We’ve posted the first batch of Startup Alley exhibitors at Disrupt Berlin. You can explore the list, narrow the possibilities and do your research before you even pack your suitcase.

Don’t forget that Startup Alley is also the place to meet and greet our recently announced TC Top Picks. TechCrunch editors sorted through hundreds of applications and chose up to five exceptional startups to come to Disrupt Berlin that represent the best of each of these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, CRM/Enterprise and Education.

Now, combine your pre-Disrupt prep with CrunchMatch, our free business match-making platform that helps you find, connect and schedule meetings with people based on mutual business goals and interests. When the platform goes live (we’ll notify you), fill out your profile outlining specific roles, goals and the type of people you want to meet. Investor profiles might include investment categories, preferred funding stage and geographic preferences. Founders would list category, stage, location, funding status, etc.

CrunchMatch will suggest meetings and send out invitations (which recipients can easily accept or decline). You can also use CrunchMatch to reserve meeting spaces where you can network in comfort and relative quiet.

Strategic planning helps you save time and improve efficiency. No more time wasted talking to the wrong people. And you’ll have more time to take in other important aspects of Disrupt — like watching an outstanding cadre of startups compete in the Startup Battlefield. Or maybe you want to listen in as experts discuss Brexit. Check out the Disrupt Berlin agenda to find what else strikes your fancy.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December. Whether you’re an investor searching for innovative startups, a founder looking for collaborators or you simply want to take in the latest tech ideas, researching the Startup Alley exhibitors listed here will help you make the most of your valuable time. We’ll see you in 17 days, lieblings!

