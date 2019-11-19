Hands-on with DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3

Hello, it’s your video-making friends at TechCrunch again. This time, DJI sent us the latest iteration of their mobile phone gimbal to try out for a couple of weeks. While I took mine to Budapest and Vienna, Gregory tested his demo unit all around the Bay Area.

With added tools like gesture control, story mode, Hitchcock dolly zoom and hyper-lapse, the Osmo 3 breaks up the monotony of regular footage and makes shooting more fun. It’s a great hardware design upgrade for DJI and a must-have for content creators, influencers and regular folks. For anal-retentive video makers like us, we just need a little bit more control.