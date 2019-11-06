Elon Musk will reveal Tesla’s ‘Cybertruck’ all-electric pickup on Nov. 21

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the company will unveil its all-electric “cyber truck” Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the serial entrepreneur’s other company SpaceX.

The date just so happens to coincide with the LA Auto Show. However, this is a Tesla event and not associated with the auto show in downtown Los Angeles.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

Instead, it appears Musk is tying the reveal to the same date that’s listed in the opening title for Blade Runner. Hmmm … perhaps Musk wants us to walk away mumbling to ourselves, “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe.”

Musk has talked about producing an all-electric pickup truck for years now. In December, Musk resurrected the idea saying that Tesla might have a prototype to unveil in 2019.

Musk mentioned on Twitter the desire to produce a pickup truck way back in April 2017, before the first Model 3 sedans had been handed over to customers and the CEO had entered production hell. At the time, Musk tweeted that a pickup truck would be unveiled in 18 to 24 months.

Musk had hoped to unveil the truck this summer, but it was pushed back to fall.

Little is known about what this cyber truck will look like, although there has been plenty of speculation. In an earnings call in January, Musk said it will be “unique.”

Last month, Musk said the cybertruck doesn’t look like anything he’s seen on the Internet, a reference to the numerous speculative renderings out there.