Daily Crunch: Google announces open-source chip project

1. Google launches OpenTitan, an open-source secure chip design project

The aim of the new coalition is to build trustworthy chip designs for use in data centers, storage and computer peripherals.

The project will allow anyone to inspect the hardware for security vulnerabilities and backdoors. It comes at a time where tech giants and governments alike are increasingly aware that hostile nation states are trying to infiltrate and compromise supply chains in an effort to carry out long-term surveillance or espionage.

2. UPS and CVS deliver prescription medicine via drone to US residential customers for the first time

UPS is rolling along with its drone delivery program, working with partner CVS Pharmacy to deliver prescription drugs to customer doorsteps via its newly deployed commercial drones. In fact, UPS delivered medications to two paying customers on November 1.

3. Xiaomi launches Mi Watch, its $185 Apple Watch clone

Xiaomi, which competes with Apple for the top position in the wearable market, today made the competition a little more interesting. The Chinese electronics giant has launched its first smartwatch, called the Mi Watch, which looks strikingly similar to the Apple Watch.

4. Ebury nabs £350M for foreign exchange and currency services for SMEs, Santander takes 50.1% stake

Ebury provides foreign exchange, money transfer and other currency services to small and medium businesses and their banking partners. With the deal, Madrid-based Santander will become a majority shareholder at 50.1%, but it says Ebury will continue to operate as an independent entity.

5. Where VCs are looking for voice startup investments

6. Medopad raises $25M led by Bayer to develop biomarkers tracked via apps and wearables

The U.K. startup has been working with Tencent to develop AI-based methods for building and tracking “digital” biomarkers — measurable indicators of the progression of illnesses and diseases that are picked up not with blood samples or in-doctor visits but using apps and wearables.

