TC Sessions: Mobility returns In 2020

TC Sessions: Mobility is returning for a second year on May 14 in San Jose — a day-long event brimming with the best and brightest engineers, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and innovators, all of whom are vying to be a part of this new age of transportation.

Companies are racing to deploy autonomous vehicles and flying cars, scale their scooter operations and adjust to headwinds in the vehicle subscription and car-sharing businesses. At the center of the mobility maelstrom is TechCrunch.

TechCrunch held its inaugural TC Sessions: Mobility event in summer 2019 with a mission to do more than highlight the next new thing. We aimed to dig into the how and why, the cost and impact to cities, people and companies, as well as the numerous challenges that lie along the way, from technological and regulatory to capital and consumer pressures.

We met our goal, and now we’re back to push further with TC Sessions: Mobility 2020.

Attendees of TC Sessions: Mobility can expect interviews with founders, investors and inventors, demos of the latest tech, breakout sessions, dozens of startup exhibits and opportunities to network and recruit.

If you’re wondering what to expect, take a look at some of the speakers we had onstage at the first event:

Amnon Shashua, Mobileye, co-founder, president and CEO



Dmitri Dolgov, Waymo, CTO



Summer Craze Fowler, Argo AI, chief security officer



Katie DeWitt, Scoot, VP of Product



Karl Iagnemma, Aptiv, president



Seleta Reynolds , head of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation



Caroline Samponaro , Lyft, head of Micromobility Policy



Ted Serbinski , Techstars, founder and managing director of The Mobility Program



Ken Washington , Ford, CTO



Sarah Smith , Bain Capital Ventures, partner



Dave Ferguson , Nuro, co-founder and president



Michael Granoff , Maniv Mobility, founder and managing partner



Jesse Levinson, Zoox, CTO and co-founder



TechCrunch will announce in the coming weeks and months the participants of TechCrunch Mobility’s fireside chats, panels and workshops.

Tickets are on sale now

Early-bird tickets are available now for $250 — that’s $100 savings before prices go up. Students can book a ticket for just $50. Book your tickets today.

Speaker Applications

We’re always looking for speakers for our events. Apply here.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Fill out this form and someone from our sales team will get right back to you about sponsorship opportunities for this event.