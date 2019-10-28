We’re excited to announce that Extra Crunch is now available to readers in Austria, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. That adds to our existing European support in Germany, France, Spain and the U.K.

Extra Crunch is a membership program from TechCrunch that features how-tos and interviews on company building, intelligence on the most disruptive opportunities for startups, discounts on TechCrunch events, an experience on TechCrunch.com that’s free of banner ads and more. We recently launched two new community perks for annual and two-year Extra Crunch members, including opportunities to claim $1,000 in AWS credits and 100,000 Brex Rewards points.

If you are thinking about coming to Disrupt Berlin with us in December, you can save by joining Extra Crunch. Annual and two-year Extra Crunch members can save 20% on all TechCrunch events, including Disrupt Berlin.

You can sign up or learn more about Extra Crunch here.

As a token of appreciation to our European readers, we’re running a special discount on annual and two-year Extra Crunch membership plans. The promotion starts today and runs until November 30. Here’s how you can claim the discounts:

Head to our signup page

Select an annual or two-year membership plan

During the signup process enter the promo code ECEUROPE1130 and hit “Apply”

and hit “Apply” Complete the remaining steps in the signup process

Please note that this code can only be used for readers signing up for Extra Crunch in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and UK. The discount can only be applied to annual and two-year subscriptions.

Thanks to everyone that voted on where to expand next. If you haven’t voted and you want to see Extra Crunch in your local country, let us know here. We’re hoping to have support for Romania ready within a few weeks, and possibly a few more European countries later this year. In 2020 we’re looking to expand beyond Europe and North America.