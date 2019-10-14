Google updates its Titan security keys with USB-C

Google has revealed its latest Titan security key — and it’s now compatible with USB-C devices.

The latest Titan key arrives just weeks after its closest market rival Yubico — which also manufactures the Titan security key for Google — released its own USB-C and Lightning-compatible key, but almost two years after the release its dedicated USB-C key.

These security keys offer near-unbeatable security against a variety of threats to your online accounts, from phishing to nation-state attackers. When you want to log in to one of your accounts, you plug in the key to your device and it authenticates you. Most people don’t need a security key, but they are available for particularly high-risk users, like journalists, politicians and activists, who are frequently targeted by hostile nation states.

By Google’s own data, security keys are far stronger than other options, like a text message sent to your phone.

Many companies, like Coinbase, Dropbox, Facebook, Twitter and Google, support the use of security keys. But although the list of supported companies is not vast, it continues to grow as security key usage increases.

Google said its newest key will be available from October 15 for $40.