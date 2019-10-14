Announcing TechCrunch Robotics & AI on March 3, 2020 at UC Berkeley

Robotics is back! We are excited to announce that on March 3 next year TechCrunch will host its fourth annual TC Sessions: Robotics & AI at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall.

Last year, 1,500 founders, technologists, engineering students and investors turned up for a day of main stage interviews with the top figures in AI and robotics, as well as workshops, speaker Q&A and intense networking. The show aims to sit at the intersection of straight-up technology and robotics startups, a zone that’s getting richer every year thanks to rapid advances in AI, GPUs, sensors and all the other related fields.

Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert, a regular guest at the show, sums up the show this way: “TechCrunch’s AI / Robotics show blends the best of thoughtful, research-focused robotics with a unique business in technology focus. The result is an event that not only shows cutting edge technology but provides perspective of how it will be impacting business soon.”

Last year, we officially added AI to the title of the show, a recognition that AI is perhaps the single biggest driver behind rapid advancement in robotics. As serial medical robotics entrepreneur Dr. Frederic Moll said at TechCrunch Disrupt SF earlier this week, “Everybody focuses on the mechatronic part of robotics, but what’s going to change the world is the intelligence of robotics.”

Get ready for TechCrunch editorial interviews with the world’s top robotics and AI experts, newsmaking demos, super edifying workshops and fantastic networking. Whether you’re looking for technology and product insights, investment, engineering talent, new partners or all of the above, no show delivers more in a single day than TC Sessions: Robotics & AI.

If you want to get a sense of agendas from our past shows, check out past agendas: 2017 @ MIT, 2018 @UC Berkeley, 2019 @ UC Berkeley.

