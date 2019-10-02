These are the top Y Combinator companies of all time, based on valuation

In October of 2018, Y Combinator published a mega list of the top 101 companies to have gone through the accelerator, as sorted by each company’s valuation.

This morning they updated the list.

Valuation as a ranking metric has its faults, of course. It’s a measurement largely of perception; a projection of a company’s perceived potential, rather than a direct indication of how much a company is actually making at a given moment. When publishing last year’s list, YC openly admitted that “valuation is a poor way to measure a company’s value in the short term.”

But it still provides some rather interesting insights into which of YC’s 2,000+ investments have grown the most, which have held strong over time, and which sectors perform the best. YC says that all of the companies that made this year’s list are each currently valued at $150M or more, with a cumulative valuation of $155 billion.

The new “Top 101”, according to YC:

Stripe Airbnb Cruise DoorDash Coinbase Instacart Dropbox Ginkgo Bioworks Gusto Flexport Rappi Brex Reddit Gitlab PagerDuty Checkr Segment Docker Scale Faire Twitch PlanGrid MixPanel Amplitude Optimizely Boom Supersonic Grin Meesho Algolia GOAT Zapier MessageBird Standard Cognition Memebox Embark Helion Energy EquipmentShare SendBird Rescale GoCardless Rigetti Computing Razorpay North Relativity Space Podium Benchling Ironclad Newfront InfluxData Webflow People.ai Weebly Xendit Matterport EasyPost Sift The Athletic Mattermost WePay Vidyard Weave Nurx Proxy Heap Payfazz memsql Fivetran Rippling Clever Heroku Fivestars CoreOS ClearTax Quero Education Ridecell HelloSign GrubMarket Lattice Unbabel Athelas Inc. Oh My Green Lever Atrium Zeus Front Le Tote ShipBob Snapdocs GitPrime Scribd Guesty Axoni Lob Notable Atomwise Flutterwave Panorama Education FutureAdvisor SFOX Lambda School ZeroDown

While the top ten companies remain largely the same from 2018, a few of them have danced around a bit while others have disappeared entirely. Airbnb was #1 last year, while Stripe was #2; in 2019, they’ve swapped places. Machine Zone, creators of the once wildly popular mobile game Game of War and the number 7 company in 2018, doesn’t appear on the list at all — nor does last year’s number 9, Zenefits. YC notes that this list isn’t necessarily exhaustive, as they “allowed alumni to opt out of being listed for any reason.”

Most of the companies on the list are at least 4 or 5 years old, which makes sense — it’s pretty uncommon for companies to hit massive, record breaking valuations right out of the gate. There are, of course, exceptions: Grin, a Latin American scooter rental company that sits at number 27 on this years list, just went through YC in Summer of 2018. Atrium, the tech-driven startup law firm founded by Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, sits at number 83 and was part of the Winter 2018 class. ZeroDown, a company that aims to help people buy homes without a down payment, squeezed onto the list at number 101 after launching just months ago.

The Summer 2016 batch, meanwhile, has more appearances on the list than any other group, with the one class alone accounting for 10% of the list. The oldest company on the list is Reddit, which was part of YC’s Summer 2005 class, at number 13.

Sorted by sector, B2B Software/Services just absolutely dominates YC’s Top 101, accounting for 52% of the list. The next closest sector is FinTech at 15%, followed closely by consumer goods/services at 11%.

The vast majority (71%) of the list calls the Bay Area home, with 63% of the Top 101 companies hosting their headquarters in San Francisco. Four companies on the list, meanwhile, call no one physical place home — GitLab, Zapier, Mattermost, and SFOX all consider themselves primarily remote.

Want to poke around the list some more? You can find YC’s full list here.

We’ll be interviewing Y Combinator’s Michael Seibel and Ali Rowghani at Disrupt SF 2019 later today — find it at 3:15 pm on the Extra Crunch stage.