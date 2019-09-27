Why startups exhibit in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2019

If you’re the founder of an early-stage startup listen up. One of the best ways you can introduce your innovative company to the international tech community is to exhibit in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

There are plenty of reasons to exhibit, but here’s the first thing you need to know. You have two ways to exhibit in Startup Alley. You can simply purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package OR you can apply to our TC Top Picks program and win a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and a VIP experience (more on that in minute).

As an exhibitor, you’ll receive three Founder passes, access to programming on all stages including the Startup Battlefield competition, speakers, interactive workshops, Q&A Sessions, the complete attendee list via Disrupt Mobile App, CrunchMatch — TechCrunch’s free networking platform — the complete press list, networking parties and exclusive video content access once the conference ends.

Exhibiting gives you prime exposure as thousands of Disrupt Berlin attendees — including 200 media outlets — from more than 50 countries explore Startup Alley to meet and greet the latest startups, sniff out emerging trends and network for potential partners, investment possibilities, collaboration and connection.

Here’s how one co-founder, David Hall of Park & Diamond, describes his Startup Alley experience.

“Exhibiting in Startup Alley is the best training ground for early-stage startup founders, and it was a game-changer for us. We received more insight into our product development process, and we engaged with media and potential investors. It’s a tremendous opportunity to grow.”

Now, let’s talk about the TC Top Picks. The application deadline is 1 October at 12 p.m. (PST). You’re eligible if your startup falls into one of these tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, CRM/Enterprise and Education.

If you’re selected (TC editors will choose up to five startups in each category), you’ll exhibit for free one day and you’ll be interviewed by a TechCrunch editor live on the Showcase Stage. We’ll record that interview and promote it on our social media platforms.

Luke Heron, co-founder and CEO of TestCard, exhibited in Startup Alley as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018 and hoped to cultivate relationships with investors. It seems, by the email he sent to TechCrunch editors, that his time exhibiting in Startup Alley was well spent.

“We just closed $1.7m in funding in large part to you and your team,” Heron wrote. “You guys are fantastic — the lifeblood of the startup scene.”

Whether you’re looking for founders or funders, collaboration and connection or publicity and promotion, you’ll find it, and a ton of opportunity, in Startup Alley.

Join us and the international startup community at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. Buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package or apply to TC Top Picks today.

