Get your immigration questions answered by expert lawyer Sophie Alcorn at Disrupt SF

Here are some of the main topics she’s planning to cover. Email ec_editors@techcrunch.com so she can take a look at your questions beforehand.

How scaling tech companies can leverage immigration options to secure key talent How startup founders can take immigration into their own hands to get visas and green cards Topics include: H-1B, O-1A, E-2, L-1A, EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, visa, work permit, green card, permanent residence, citizenship, spouses and children What VCs should look for in founders to ensure that they can legally build companies in the US and won’t be subject to deportation

If you’re interested in participating in this or any of our other workshops, make sure you pick up a pass to Disrupt SF right here.

Note: The workshop is open to all attendees and is on the record. Please let us know in your submission if you are concerned that your question is potentially too sensitive.