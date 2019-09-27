Get your immigration questions answered by expert lawyer Sophie Alcorn at Disrupt SF

If you’re a founder facing a tough immigration question, we have a special workshop session for you next week at Disrupt SF. One of our resident legal experts, Sophie Alcorn, is going to be hosting a special workshop where you can ask any immigration question you may have.
She’s the founder of Alcorn Immigration Law, which has burgeoned into a boutique immigration firm for Silicon Valley startup people — as the already-tricky US immigration laws have gotten more difficult to get through in recent years. She’s also one of the most-recommended people in our Verified Experts program, with dozens of founders giving a recommendation to us for her.
Here are some of the main topics she’s planning to cover. Email ec_editors@techcrunch.com so she can take a look at your questions beforehand.
- How scaling tech companies can leverage immigration options to secure key talent
- How startup founders can take immigration into their own hands to get visas and green cards
- Topics include: H-1B, O-1A, E-2, L-1A, EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, visa, work permit, green card, permanent residence, citizenship, spouses and children
- What VCs should look for in founders to ensure that they can legally build companies in the US and won’t be subject to deportation
Note: The workshop is open to all attendees and is on the record. Please let us know in your submission if you are concerned that your question is potentially too sensitive.