Announcing the custom contests for the TC Hackathon at Disrupt SF

Congratulations to all the motivated hackers, coders, devs and designers who took action and secured their spot in the TechCrunch Hackathon at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. We limited participation to 800 people, and we’re thrilled that the event is completely full.

We can’t wait to see what 800 of the world’s best code warriors create over the course of roughly 24 high-pressure hours. And we’re pretty sure you can’t wait to hear more about our hackathon sponsors and the real-world challenges they’ve created to test your mettle. This is the post you’ve been waiting for.

Each sponsor offers prizes for the team that creates the best solution for the specific challenge — prizes can include cash, and they vary depending on the sponsor. Oh, but wait there is more. On top of the sponsor prizes, TechCrunch will select one team’s project as the best overall hack and award them $10,000 prize. Want more details? Check out the Hackathon website.

Alright, the time has come. Here are the sponsors, contests and prizes for the TechCrunch Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2019. Let the games begin!

Humana

Create a prototype for Humana and win one of three cash prizes. First place: $10,000; second place: $5,000 and third place: $2,500. Examples of a prototype include a mobile app, a website, animations, video, etc. Here are the prototype guidelines.

The prototype should either demonstrate what a customer would experience visually/in audio or be a technical prototype with basic UX to understand the concept

Teams are encouraged to showcase a demo with a use case that brings the solution to life, simulating movement/animation of the user experience.

Kinship

We want to see Kinship data used in ways that has never been thought of or explored and applied in a manner that translates into real and positive change for pets. Create a solution that improves the lives of pets or pet parents using at least one Kinship data source and win one of three prizes.

First prize: $10,000 between the team and a Whistle GO Explore pet tracker for up to five team members

Second prize: $5,000 between the team and a Wisdom Panel Health canine test for up to five team members

Third prize: $2,000 between the team

Intersystems

Mapping all the stars in the Milky Way Galaxy? InterSystems is there. Providing interoperability for over a billion medical records around the globe? InterSystems has that covered. Processing over a billion transactions a day for a global investment bank? InterSystems is quietly at work in the background. Whether it’s healthcare, business, or government, digital transformation has changed consumers’ expectations about how their data is accessed and managed. Speed, scale, transactional processing, cloud deployment, and high availability, are all cornerstones of what users expect out of their applications. InterSystems challenges you to explore and build your own business solutions using our IRIS Data Platform tools to solve for healthcare, business, or consumer-facing problems. InterSystems will offer a $4,000 prize for the best use of our IRIS for Health platform to solve for healthcare challenges and $4,000 for best use of IRIS Data Platform to solve for business or consumer application challenges. Use of our extensive libraries that enable connectivity both within and between hospital systems is not required for healthcare solution proposals.

But wait…in the coming days we’ll have even more juicy details about contests and prizes sponsored by Plaid and United Airlines!

Disrupt SF 2019 takes place on October 2-4, and we just can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds at the TechCrunch Hackathon will produce under pressure.

Is your company interested in sponsoring the Hackathon at Disrupt San Francisco 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.