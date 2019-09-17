Roboticist and YouTube star Simone Giertz is coming to Disrupt SF (Oct. 2-4)

Here’s a fun thing to look forward to next month. Simone Giertz, she of the shitty robots fame will be appearing on stage at Disrupt SF (Oct. 2-4) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The U.S.-based, Swedish inventor has built a massive online following (currently at 1.92 million YouTube subscribers) with DIY videos that examine technology and art through a whimsical lens.

Giertz is probably best known for her “shitty” robotic creations, including arms that serve soup and breakfast, draw holiday cards and apply lipstick — to hilariously uneven results. More recently, she had a verified viral hit when she busted out some power tools to turn her Tesla into a pickup truck.

She’ll be joining us on stage to walk us through some of her most interesting creations, including the Every Day calendar. The project, which made nearly $600,000 on Kickstarter late last year, is designed to help motivate users into developing good habits like meditating, flossing or writing. Or, you know, eating churros.

Disrupt SF runs October 2 to October 4 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Giertz joins an outstanding lineup of speakers including Kitty Hawk’s Sebastian Thrun, Admiral Mike Rodgers, Rachel Haurwitz of Caribou Biosciences, and Marc Benioff, Box’s Aaron Levie and dozens more.

