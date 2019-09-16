Startup Battlefield Berlin applications extended by one week

Missed the deadline to apply for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2019? We get it. Founder life is tough. Well guess what, we’re extending applications by one week. The extension ends September 27th at 11:59pm (PT). It’s time to buckle down and apply to the Startup Battlefield right now!

It’s easy and free to apply. Add your startup name to the mix to see if you are one of the chosen few to launch on the prestigious TechCrunch Disrupt Stage – equity free price money, global exposure and the best place to launch your startup this December. Selected teams will receive intensive pitch coaching from TechCrunch editors and the Startup Battlefield team. They’ll train you, grill you and get you ready for the big competition. All selected teams will gain access to private VIP events, participation in CrunchMatch: TechCrunch’s investor startup matching program, and complimentary exhibition space with event passes. Companies will pitch on stage for six minutes followed by a six minute Q&A in front of a panel of elite judges.

The judges then select the top few companies to compete in a final round where companies will pitch to a new set of judges, followed by an even more intense Q&A. One team will win the coveted Disrupt Cup trophy, the attention of international press and investors and, of course, a $50,000 in equity-free cash prize money..

The Startup Battlefield is one of the best platforms for launching your early-stage startup to the world’s “technorati.” We live-stream the entire event on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Plus, it’s available later on-demand.

Need more convincing? Consider these stats and you’ll see it’s not hyperbole, people. In 12 years of Battlefields, 857 companies have competed and form the Startup Battlefield alumni community. Those startups, including the likes of JukeDeck, N26, Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer and more, have collectively raised more than $8.9 billion in funding and generated 112 exits.

Don’t miss out on this reprieve! Apply to the Startup Battlefield before the new deadline expires on September 27th at 11:59pm.

While you’re in application mode, why not apply for our TC Top Picks program, too? TC Top Pick designees receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of media and investor exposure.