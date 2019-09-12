India’s OkCredit raises $67M to help small merchants digitize their bookkeeping

OKCredit, a Bangalore-based startup that enables small merchants to turn their bookkeeping digital, has raised $67 million to expand its business in the nation.

The Series B financing round for the two-year-old startup was led by Lightspeed and Tiger Global. The new round, which follows Series A financing round in June this year, climbs OkCredit’s total raise to $87 million.

OkCredit operates an eponymous mobile app that allows merchants to keep track of their day-to-day purchases and sales. Last month, startup founders told TechCrunch that the app had amassed over 5 million active merchants across 2,000 cities in India.

More to follow…