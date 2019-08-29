What’s Bill Gates’ worst fear? Netflix’s new docuseries will try to figure him out

Next month, Netflix will release a three-part documentary series called “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates,” in which Davis Guggenheim (director of “An Inconvenient Truth” and “He Named Me Malala”) aims to figure out what goes on inside the head of the world’s second-richest human.

Netflix first announced the docuseries last week. Now they’ve released the first trailer:

From his decades-long run as the head of Microsoft and the controversies involved to his later focus on philanthropy and ending diseases like malaria and polio, his 63 years on earth so far have been the very definition of a wild ride. If this documentary can pull off any sort of candid peek behind the curtain, it should be a great watch.

So what’s Bill Gates’ worst fear? At least according to the clip in the trailer, it’s that his brain “stops working.” I’d say that’s… well, pretty universal.

Netflix says this series will premiere on September 20th of this year.