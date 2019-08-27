Gogoro launches its electric scooters for businesses in South Korea

Gogoro, the Taiwanese electric vehicle and mobility platform company, announced today that it has partnered with motorcycle company TIC Corporation to bring its B2B-focused electric scooters to South Korea. Gogoro 2 Utility, a version of the company’s Smartscooters created for logistics and delivery fleets, will be available for purchase through TIC, starting in Seoul.

Today’s launch means that Gogoro is now present in six countries, including its home market of Taiwan, Germany, France, Spain and Japan. In Europe, one of Gogoro’s main partners is scooter-sharing service Coup. Its alliance with TIC Corporation in South Korea is a new step for the Gogoro because it is geared at business clients instead of consumers.

Launched in 2011, Gogoro has spent the past eight years focused on the development of its Smartscooters, which are now the top-selling electric scooters in Taiwan. Over the past few months, the company has begun unveiling its international expansion strategies, including the launch of a vehicle-sharing platform intended to serve as a turnkey solution for partners, and deals with manufacturers, including Yamaha, that will make scooters using Gogoro’s technology, including its swappable batteries.