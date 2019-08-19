Sonos Bluetooth-enabled, battery-powered speaker leaks ahead of official launch

Sonos has an event coming up at the end of the month to reveal something new, but leaks have pretty much given away what’s likely to be the highlight announcement at the event: A new, Bluetooth-enabled speaker that has a built-in battery for portable power.

The speaker originally leaked earlier this month, with Dave Zatz showing off a Avery official looking image, and The Verge reporting some addition details including a toggle switch for moving between Bluetooth and Wifi modes, and a USB-C port for charging, along with rough dimensions that peg it as a little bit bigger than the existing Sonos One.

Now, another leak from Win Future has revealed yet more official-looking images, including a photo of the device with its apparent dock, which provides contact charging. The site also says the new speaker will be called the ‘Sonos Move,’ which makes a lot of sense, given it’ll be the only one that can actually move around and still maintain functionality while portable.

[gallery ids="1870393,1870392"]

Here’s TL;DR of what we know so far, across all the existing leaks:

Can stream via Wi-Fi (works with your Sonos network like other Sonos speakers) and Bluetooth (direct pairing with devices), with Bluetooth LE included for easier setup

USB-C port for power and Ethernet port for connectivity

Similar design to Sonos One, with more rounded corners, but wider and taller (likely to allow room for integrated battery)

Built in hand in the back for easier carrying

Contacts on bottom for docked charging (as alternative to USB-C)

Supports Alexa and Google Assistant and has integrated mic (neither available via Bluetooth mode, however)

Suports AirPlay 2

Offer ‘Auto Trueplay,’ which automatically tunes speaker sound to your place using onboard mic

No word yet on official availability or pricing, but it’s reasonable to expect that it’ll arrive sometime this fall, following that late August announcement.