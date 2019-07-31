Hello Heart raises $12 million for at-home monitoring and behavioral treatment for hypertension

Leveraging new remote sensing and monitoring technologies and the willingness of corporate insurance programs to provide more preventative treatment to reduce longterm costs, Hello Heart has raised $12 million in new financing to further develop its business.

The money came from Khosla Ventures and previous backer Blue Run Ventures. The company said it will use the financing to expand its business.

Hello Heart tackles high blood pressure and heart disease with early monitoring coming from an at-home sensing system to track blood pressure and an integrated smart phone application providing prompts on behaviors to reduce high blood pressure.

According to a retrospective study paid for by Hello Heart and conducted by researchers at UCLA and Harvard Medical School, 70% of Hello Heart users managed to reduce their blood pressure an average of 22mmHg.

“Delivering clinical outcomes at the scale of population health requires strong patient engagement across a variety of patient types. Hello Heart’s ability to drive engagement is what led to these unprecedented results,” said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman a Harvard medical school faculty researcher, and the chief medical and innovation officer of Sheba medical center.

The company collects all the data on its patients in a randomized and anonymized fashion in order to provide information on population health, according to a statement. In an interview, Maayan Cohen, the chief executive officer of the company said that Hello Heart did not sell any data to third parties.

“Our mission is to empower patients to understand and improve their health, and we’re very proud to be able to help them do it so effectively in heart health — [the number one] cause of death in the world.”