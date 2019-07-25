Netflix cancels ‘Tuca and Bertie’

Netflix has canceled the animated series “Tuca and Bertie” after a single season.

The show, which starred Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular friends (a toucan named Tuca and a songbird named Bertie), debuted in May. It shared some creative DNA with Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman — creator Lisa Hanawalt designed the characters on “BoJack” — but it was a different show, with a diverse cast and crazier, dirtier storylines.

Hanawalt announced the cancellation on Twitter, saying that Netflix would not be ordering a second season of the show, but adding, “I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures.”

Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures. #TucaandBertie pic.twitter.com/xmrAV7Ooyq — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

The news came on the same day that Netflix announced its cancellation of “Designated Survivor,” the Kiefer Sutherland-starring series that was previously canceled by ABC before moving to Netflix.

It also comes shortly after Netflix reported disappointing subscriber growth for its second quarter, and a net loss of subscribers in the United States — something that the streaming service specifically attributed to the failure of its latest content to attract as many additional subscribers as hoped.