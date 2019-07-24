Uber loses Arianna Huffington and Benchmark’s Matt Cohler as board members

Uber has lost two of its board members today. Arianna Huffington, CEO at Thrive Global, and Benchmark General Partner Matt Cohler‘s resignations from the board went into effect today, according to two Uber filings with the SEC.

“Given Thrive’s growth, it has become clear to me that I will no longer be able to give my Uber board duties the attention they deserve, so I will be stepping down,” Huffington said. “It has been an unforgettable three-year ride, and I’m grateful to have been able to work alongside my fellow board members and witness the incredible work of thousands of Uber employees around the world.”

Cohler, who notified Uber of his resignation yesterday, said he and his partners “have had the privilege of being part of the Uber journey since the Series A nearly a decade ago. I’m thrilled with the company’s position, excited for the road ahead, and extend my deepest thanks to all of Uber’s past and present employees, directors, drivers, and customers.”

Benchmark, one of the largest investors in Uber, now no longer has a seat on Uber’s board of directors. It’s also worth noting that Benchmark at one point filed a lawsuit against former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, but later dropped it.

In the filings, Uber’s independent chairperson of the board, Ron Sugar, spoke highly of both Huffington and Cohler. Regarding Huffington, Sugar said she was a “dynamic and invaluable board member.” Regarding Cohler, Sugar said Cohler and Benchmark’s “immeasurable contributions have helped make Uber the company it is today.”

Both of the filings noted that neither of their resignations was the result of any disagreements with the company or board of directors. These departures come a couple of months after Uber’s first employee, Ryan Graves, resigned from the board of directors.

Uber closed the day trading at $43.76 per share and is currently trading at $43.60 after hours.