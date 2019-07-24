Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel stepping down

Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel is stepping down from his day-to-day role as an executive at at the automaker, CEO Elon Musk announced during a conference call with analysts Wednesday.

Drew Baglino, vice president of technology, will take over his duties, Musk said.

Straubel will stay on a senior advisor role.

“I’m not disappearing, and I just wanted to make sure that people understand that this was not some, you know, lack of confidence in the company or the team or anything like that,” Straubel said, adding that he loves the company.

Straubel’s role at Tesla cannot be understated. The executive was responsible for some of the company’s most important technology, notably around batteries. His understated yet steady presence along with his technological acumen gave provided stability even when its CEO became embroiled in controversy.