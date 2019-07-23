DOJ announces investigation into big tech

In a statement the DOJ said that it will consider “widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media and some retail services online.”

The language appears to be targeting Alphabet (the parent company of search giant Google), Amazon, and Facebook specifically.

Last week representatives from technology companies were hauled in before Congress to testify about their companies policies and practices. They were met with withering criticism from both the left and the right sides of the aisle over their businesses practices.

Amazon was taken to task for its data collection and private label practices; Google for its ad business and manipulation of search results; and Facebook for just about everything involving the scope and breadth of its business or planned businesses.

Against that backdrop it’s no wonder the Department of Justice is getting in on the action.