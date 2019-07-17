Ford unveils its latest pickup truck built for a smartphone

Ford’s F-Series line of pickup trucks has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for decades, which should make the automaker an expert of sorts in the truck-building business.

Ford unveiled Wednesday the latest addition to its pickup truck portfolio. This particular one, isn’t meant for driving. The automaker created a pickup truck emoji, which is debuted to celebrate World Emoji Day.

There currently is not a pickup truck emoji available. Although there are emojis for nearly every other kind of transport including airplanes, boats, cars and scooters.

Ford submitted a proposal in 2018 for a truck emoji to the Unicode Consortium, the organization that reviews

and approves proposals for new emojis. The truck emoji has been short-listed as a candidate for inclusion in a future version of Unicode. The final list of approved emoji won’t be revealed until early 2020.

Ford staff sifted through message boards, investigated texting influencers and watched social media feeds

to understand customers’ needs, according to Craig Metros, Ford North America design

director.

“People want a truck emoji that’s fresh, stylish, carries their ideas, and ‘tows’ the line on

what a truck means,” Metros said. “The end result is a modern icon that should give all truck fans a smiley face

emoji.”