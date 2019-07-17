Apple gives a sneak peek of its new Peanuts series with ‘Snoopy in Space’ trailer

As the U.S. commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, Apple took to the internet to give audiences a peek into the first of its new Peanuts series, “Snoopy in Space.”

The series will follow Charles M. Schulz’s characters as they take a field trip to a NASA location where Snoopy and Woodstock are selected for a space mission.

Charlie Brown and the rest of the characters will staff mission control, while Snoopy and Woodstock fly into the great beyond.

The series is set to launch on Apple TV+ in the fall.