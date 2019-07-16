Watch how Apollo 11 set the course for Apple’s alternate history space race TV drama

One of the shows coming to Apple’s forthcoming streaming original content video service, Apple TV+, is ‘For All Mankind,’ a series led by showrunner Ronald D. Moore, whose most notable previous credit is creating Syfy’s ‘Battlestar Galactica’ remake series. ‘For All Mankind’ is an alternate history fiction series that imagines what happens if the Russians beat the U.S. to being the first to land an astronaut on the Moon.

In a new featurette, Moore and his fellow series creators, along with some of their technical advisors, talk about the show, and what the actual Apollo 11 Moon landing meant to thew world. The 40th anniversary of that real historical event is coming up on July 20, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the Joel Kinnaman-starring ‘For All Mankind’ – it’s arriving this Fall along with Apple TV+, but we don’t yet have specifics on exactly when, or on how much the service will cost when it does become available.

The official first trailer for ‘For All Mankind’ is below, in case you missed its debut last month. There’s not much to go on here but the premise definitely seems engaging, and I do detect a very BSG -ish vibe from what scenes are available to see here.