With help from ‘Game of Thrones,’ HBO conquers Netflix in Emmy nominations

When the Emmy nominations were announced last year, Netflix had a big win, overtaking HBO for the first time. But this year, HBO is back in the lead, with 137 nominations compared to Netflix’s 117.

The Hollywood Reporter has tallied up the just-announced nominations, with Amazon Prime Video getting 47 nods and Hulu receiving 20.

HBO, meanwhile, didn’t just beat Netflix — it also beat its own record for most nominations in a single year. That’s good news for WarnerMedia, which is hoping that HBO branding can help its upcoming streaming service stand out from the crowd.

That said, its most-nominated show is one that just ended — “Game of Thrones,” which received 32 nominations, making it the most-nominated show of the year, and setting the record for the most nominations that any show has received for a single year.

That’s right: These are nominations for the show’s divisive final season, including nods for Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Emilia Clarke), Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Kit Harington), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage).

Also, I didn’t hate the finale, but I definitely raised my eyebrows when I saw that “The Iron Throne” had been nominated for Best Directing and Best Writing.

Coming in second among individual shows was Amazon’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which won a whole bunch of comedy Emmys last year and snagged 20 nominations this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Among Netflix’s shows, “When They See Us” scored 16 nominations (including Best Limited Series) and “Russian Doll” received 13 (including Outstanding Comedy Series). Amazon’s “Fleabag” and Hulu’s ” Handmaid’s Tale” received 11 nominations apiece.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 22.