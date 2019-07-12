Watch Katee Sackhoff deal with space bugs in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Another Life’

Netflix has a new sci-fi series coming in hot on July 25, and it’s got Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff in the lead role, with Selma Blair and Justin Chatwin supporting. The show focuses on Sackhoff’s Captain Niko Breckenridge and her crew of space explorers as they track down the origins of a mysterious alien artifact that finds its way to Earth.

Sounds like this will be quite the galaxy-spanning affair, with Chatwin playing Sackhoff’s husband, who stays back on Earth and tries to make contact with the alien through the artifact directly. It’s not super clear what else is going to happen from this trailer, but it looks like there’s some space future nightclub activity, spaceship misadventures, subterranean alien bugs and more.

This is pretty much precisely my jam so I’m not sure if Netflix’s programming algorithm is over indexing on my viewing history or what, but it’s nice that this one is dropping soon so we won’t have to wait long to see what it’s like.