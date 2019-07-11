Buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package at Disrupt Berlin 2019

We’re opening the doors for you to showcase your tech and talent to the international startup community at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

How? Buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. Disrupt Berlin attracts thousands of attendees from more than 50 countries around the world — including hundreds of investors and international media outlets. Plant your company directly in their path as they explore Startup Alley looking for emerging trends, potential partners, investment possibilities, collaboration and connection.

Check out what some of your peers have to say about exhibiting in Startup Alley.

“Startup Alley gave us the chance to show our technology to the world and have meaningful conversations with investors, accelerators, incubators, solo founders and developers. It was a massively positive experience.” — Vlad Larin, the co-founder of Zeroqode.

“Exhibiting in Startup Alley is the best training ground for early-stage startup founders, and it was a game-changer for us. We received more insight into our product development process, and we engaged with media and potential investors. It’s a tremendous opportunity to grow.” — David Hall, co-founder, Park and Diamond.

It’s super early-bird season, and that means you can score a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package for €745 + VAT. That price covers one exhibition day and three Founder passes.

You’ll get access to everything that Disrupt Berlin offers: all of the stages including the Startup Battlefield competition, speakers, interactive workshops, Q&A Sessions, the complete attendee list via Disrupt Mobile App, CrunchMatch — TechCrunch’s free networking platform — the complete press list, networking parties, exclusive video content access once the conference ends and a slew of other perks.

Speaking of perks. Every startup that exhibits in Startup Alley has a chance to win a Wild Card entry to the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. TechCrunch editors will choose two outstanding startups as Wild Card teams. Both teams will compete head-to-head in Startup Battlefield for $50,000 equity-free cash, the Disrupt Cup — and a metric ton of investor and media attention.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December, and when Gelegenheit klopft, savvy early-stage startup founders answer. Open the door for opportunity and buy your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package today.

