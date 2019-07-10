Techstars Detroit announce first class after major refocus

At the beginning of 2019 Techstars Mobility turned into Techstars Detroit. At the time of the announcement, Managing Director Ted Serbinski penned “the word mobility was becoming too limiting. We knew we needed to reach a broader audience of entrepreneurs who may not label themselves as mobility but are great candidates for the program.”

I always called it Techstars Detroit anyway.

With Techstars Detroit, the program is looking for startups transforming the intersection of the physical and digital worlds and can leverage the strengths of Detroit to succeed. It’s a mouthful but makes sense. Mobility is baked into Detroit but Detroit is more than mobility.

Today the program took the wraps off the first class of startups under the new direction.

Techstars has operated in Detroit since 2015 and has been a critical partner in helping the city rebuild. Since its launch, Serbinski and the Techstars Mobility (now Detroit) mentors have helped bring talented engineers and founders to the city even for a few months.

Serbinski summed up Detroit nicely for me, saying “No longer is Detroit telling the world how to move. The world is telling Detroit how it wants to move.” He added the incoming class represents the new Detroit with 60% international and 40% female founders.

Airspace Link (Detroit, MI)

Providing highways in the sky for safer drone operations.

Alpha Drive (New York, NY)

Platform for the validation of autonomous vehicle AI.

Le Car (Novi, MI)

An AI-powered personal car concierge that matches you to your perfect vehicle fit.

Octane (Fremont, CA)

Octane is a mobile app that connects car enthusiasts to automotive events and to each other out on the road.

PPAP Manager (Chihuahua, Mexico)

A platform to streamline the approval of packets of documents required in the automotive industry, known as PPAP, to validate production parts.

Ruksack (Toronto, Canada)

Connecting travellers with local travel experts to help them plan a perfect trip

Soundtrack AI (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Acoustics based & AI enabled Predictive Maintenance Platform

Teporto (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Teporto is enabling a new commute modality with its one-click smart platform for transportation companies that seamlessly adapts commuter service to commuters’ needs.

Unlimited Engineering (Barcelona, Spain)

Unlimited develops modular Light Electric Vehicles as a fun, cheap and convenient solution to last mile trips that are overserved by cars and public transportation

Zown (Toronto, Canada)

Open up your real estate property to the new mobility marketplace