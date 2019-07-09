Apple updates entry-level MacBook Air and Pro for back to school

Apple just announced a handful of key updates to its most popular Mac devices, timed for back to school purchases. The entry-level MacBook Pro gets the biggest bump from the this update, bringing the TouchBar and TouchID do the low end model for the first time.

The 13-inch system also gets the updated keyboards announced recently, which should reduce some of the widespread issues users have reported with earlier generations, along with 8th gen quad-core Core i5 and i7 processors, which Apple promises will perform up to two times faster than previous models.

Also inside are slightly boosted graphics and the addition of T2 security chip. The display, meanwhile, gets True Tone technology for improved color, while the speakers are getting a bit of a sound boost. The system starts at $1,299, or $1,199, if you’re a qualified student.

The Air’s improvements are a bit less dramatic, including the addition of True Tone tech and the new keyboard. The bigger news on that end is the lower point, starting at $999 for students and $1,099 for the rest of us. The new models are available today, and for a limited time, the company will also be tossing in a fair pair of Beats Studio wireless headphones for students who pick up a new Air, Pro or iMac.