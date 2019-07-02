A Cloudflare outage is impacting sites everywhere

If you’ve been experiencing “502 Bad Gateway” notices all morning, for better or worse, you’re not alone. Cloudflare has been experiencing some major outages this morning, leaving many sites reeling in its wake. In fact, the company’s System Status page, which collects global incidents, reads like a laundry list of every major city across the globe.

Cloudflare has acknowledged what looks to be an extremely widespread issue, and appears to be working to address the issue. “Cloudflare has implemented a fix for this issue and is currently monitoring the results,” the company writes. “We will update the status once the issue is resolved.” We’ve reached out to the company for more information and will do the same.

For now, maybe go take a walk around the block. It’s nice outside.