The winners of The Europas Awards 2019 display Europe’s continuing diversity and ambition

So without further-a-do here are the winners and finalists for The Europas Awards 2019!

The Europas Awards — Hottest AgTech / FoodTech Startup

WINNER:

Small Robot Company: Building small robots to transform farming

FINALISTS:

Agricool: grows and produces fruits and vegetables inside shipping containers

Allplants: Delicious, plant-based meals, delivered.

Breedr: a productivity and marketing platform transforming the livestock supply-chain

iFarm: Data-driven urban farming technology

Ynsect: Designs, constructs and operates giant vertical farm of beetles (Molitors) to produce high grade proteins.

The Europas Awards — Hottest CleanTech Startup

WINNER:

Solar Foods: Produces an entirely new kind of nutrient-rich protein using only air and electricity as the main resources

FINALISTS:

Asperitas: a clean-tech company focused on greening the datacentre industry

Naefos: A fintech-IoT platform for enterprises to access off-grid households

Bulb: affordable renewable energy for homes and businesses

Orbital Systems: a Swedish clean-tech company that develops a water recycling technology to be used in domestic appliances

VoltStorage: Solar power storage for your home

The Europas Awards — Hottest CyberTech Startup

WINNER:

Panaseer: A continuous controls monitoring platform

FINALISTS:

UK Barac: Using AI and behavioural analytics to detect malware hidden within encrypted traffic without the need for decryption

Cymulate: Breach and attack simulation

UK Immersive Labs: A fully interactive, on-demand, and gamified cyber skills platform

Passbase: a digital identity platform to streamline the identity verification process and enable identity ownership and reuse across different services

PixelPin: a secure authentication system using pictures instead of passwords

uBirch: Securing IoT data using blockchain

The Europas Awards — Hottest EdTech Startup

WINNER:

Perlego: Textbook subscription service

FINALISTS:

Busuu: Online community for language learning

Get My Grades: online learning platform for English, Maths and Science

MyPocketSkill: Connecting teens to pocket money earning jobs

Pigzbe: Crypto-friendly, digital wallet for 6+

PitchMe: Skills-based talent marketplace

Robo Wunderkind: developing modular and programmable robots to teach children robotics and coding

Lirica: Learn languages with the power of music

The Europas Awards — Hottest FashTech Startup

WINNER:

Metail: virtual fitting room service for fashion retailers that allows customers to create a 3D model of themselves and try on clothes

FINALISTS:

Bump: making commerce social

Euveka: develops connected smart-mannequins, using custom software, to assist fashion, sports and medical professionals in the prototyping and sale of individual garments

Heuritech: anticipating brand and product desirability through the eyes of millions of fashion influencers and consumers

HUUB: a logistics and tech platform for Fashion brands

Little Black Door: intelligent inventory platform that captures the value of your wardrobe and opens it up to a premium managed marketplace

Finda: Professional model booking platform

The Europas Awards — Hottest FinTech Startup

WINNER:

Auquan: data science platform for financial services

FINALISTS:

Curve: a platform allowing consolidation of all bank cards into a single smart card and app

Cytora: Using AI to enable insurers to underwrite more efficiently

Divido: a retail finance platform that allows companies to offer instant customer finance

Holvi: digital banking for freelancers and entrepreneurs

Monese: an online banking platform that offers quick current account opening for all EU residents

Moonfare: a technology-enabled platform allowing individuals to invest in top-tier private equity funds

Nuggets: Login, pay and verify ID without ever sharing or storing your data with anyone

PremFina: White label software to manage insurance policies

Yobota: cloud-based platform allows financial services to design and deploy financial products

The Europas Awards — Hottest GovTech, CivTech, PubTech, RegTech

WINNER:

New Vector: decentralised, secure communication for governments, businesses and individuals

FINALISTS:

Adzuna: digital service that connects jobseekers with employers online and through job centres around the UK

Apolitical Apolitical is a global policy insights platform and network helping governments and companies advance their work and business

Clause Match: end-to-end solution for fully automating regulatory compliance

Luminance: document analysis software to secure big data systems

novoville – novoville is a Citizen Engagement Platform, that bridges the gap between local governments and their citizens

Safened: Digital KYC Solution

SafeTeam: NHS community lone worker app

The Europas Awards — Hottest HealthTech Startup

WINNER:

BIOS, creating the open standard hardware and software interface between the human nervous system and AI

FINALISTS:

Ada Health: an AI-powered health platform

eQuoo: evidence based mental health game for young adults

Lumeon: providing care pathway management solutions to the healthcare industry

Natural Cycles: a digital contraceptive app

Pregenerate: “cartilage-on-a- chip” to accelerate drug development for arthritis

Siilo: secure messenger app for medical teams

Straight Teeth Direct: Direct to consumer teledentistry platform that connects users to online dentists globally enabling low cost at home teeth straightening

The Europas Awards — Hottest MadTech (MarTech or AdTech) Startup

WINNERS:

Ometria: a customer insight and marketing automation platform

FINALISTS:

Codec: AI-powered audience intelligence for brands

MeasureMatch: find, book, pay & rate independent consultants or consultancies to accelerate marketing, commerce & customer experience capabilities

PlanSnap: a social planning platform that gets friends together

StreetBees: Connecting brands with real people on the ground to gather real time insights

Uberall: location marketing cloud

Vidsy: helps brands create original mobile video ads at scale

Waive: an intelligent trend spotting platform

The Europas Awards — Hottest Mobility Travel Tech Startup

WINNER:

Voi Scooters: owns, operates, and manages electric scooters for urban commuters

FINALISTS:

Culture Trip: inspiring people to explore the world’s culture and creativity

daytrip: platform connecting independent travelers with local drivers

Dott: scooter startup

minicabit: an online minicab and taxi price comparison and booking service

Snap Travel: on-demand coach service

Trafi: Mobility solutions for connected cities

Wejo: unlocks the value in car data to help create smarter, safer, better and greener journeys for drivers globally

The Europas Awards — Hottest PropTech Startup

WINNER:

NPlan: machine learning – based risk analysis for construction projects

FINALISTS:

Casavo: market maker within the residential real estate market

Good Monday: a digital office management system

Habito: digital mortgage broker

Home Made: property tech rental agent

Hubble: online marketplace for office space

Mews Systems: property management software for hospitality operations

Planner 5D: 3D home design tool using AI, VR & AR to create floorplans and interior design

Reposit: tenancy deposit alternative

Urban Jungle: A fully digital insurer, for a new generation of customers

The Europas Awards — Hottest Retail / ECommerce Tech Startup

WINNER:

NearSt: building the world’s source of real-time local inventory

FINALISTS:

Festicket: marketplace to discover and book music festival tickets, accommodation, transfers and extras

Keep Warranty: app that saves the warranties and purchase slips of your appliances

Picnic: online supermarket, that delivers groceries for the lowest price to people’s home

Pimcore: digital experience platform to manage product information

Spryker Systems: a commerce technology company

store2be: Online marketplace for short-term retail and promotion space

Trouva: curated marketplace for bricks and mortar independent shops

The Europas Awards — Hottest B2B / SaaS Startup

WINNER:

Infobip: Full-stack Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

FINALISTS:

Chattermill: Using deep learning to help organizations make sense of their customer experience

Dixa: conversational customer engagement software that connects brands with customers through real-time communication

Meero: On demand photography service combined with image processing artificial intelligence

Paddle: platform for all software companies to run and grow their business

Peakon: a platform for measuring and improving employee engagement

ProoV: a PoC platform that enables businesses to test new technologies

SeedLegals: platform for all the legals startups need to grow and get funded

TravelPerk: business travel booking & management platform for companies

Unbabel: a ‘translation-as-a-service’ platform, powered by AI and a worldwide community of translators

The Europas Awards — Hottest SpaceTech Startup

WINNER:

Open Cosmos: Simple and affordable space missions

FINALISTS:

Aerial & Maritime: A Danish nanosatellite-based solution for monitoring aircrafts and maritime vessels

Aerospacelab: Develops a constellation of micro-satellites for earth observation and imagery

aXenic: Design, development and production of optical modulators for communications and sensing

Global Surface Intelligence: Environmental data service

Hawa Dawa: Combines proprietary IoT smart sensor data with other sources of data (including satellite data) to give highly accurate data on air quality

Monolith: Machine Learning Platform that helps engineers to predict the outcome of unknown, new tests or simulations by reusing historical data

Trik: Enterprise drone 3D mapping software for structural inspection

Unseenlabs – Unseenlabs designs and develops a spectrum surveillance payload

Xonaspace: Uses an XPS and LEO satellite constellation for extremely precise GPS systems

The Europas Awards — Hottest Tech for Good Startup

WINNER:

Beam: help a homeless person for the long-term by funding their employment training

FINALISTS:

eWaterpay: Using mobile technology for the accountable collection of user fees to pay for the maintenance of water supply systems forever

Idka: a platform for private groups and organizations, where they can connect, communicate, share and store anything – while their privacy remains intact

OmoLab: develops tools that make easier for people with dyslexia to read

SafetoNet: an app that protects children online by using AI to detect harmful content, whilst respecting children’s privacy

Tick. Done.: a micro-video platform for instant knowledge sharing

Winnow: digital tools to help chefs run more profitable, sustainable kitchen

The Europas Awards — Hottest Blockchain Project

WINNER:

Argent: a smart wallet for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications

FINALISTS:

Aeternity: a scalable blockchain platform that enables high-speed transacting, purely-functional smart contracts

AZTEC Protocol: building privacy technology for public blockchain infrastructures

Colendi: decentralized credit scoring protocol and microcredit platform with blockchain and machine learning technologies

Edge ESports: blockchain-based platform for professional gamers

FilmChain: blockchain enabled platform that collects data, verifies revenues and executes stakeholder payment splits for film, TV etc

Orbs: a blockchain Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for large scale consumer applications

Veratrak: a shared workspace for collaborating with your supply chain partners

The Europas Awards — Hottest Blockchain Investor

WINNER:

Outlier Ventures: invests and partners with tokenised communities that will create the new decentralised economy

FINALISTS:

BlueYard Capital

Catagonia Capital

Earlybird Venture Capital

Fabric Ventures: A venture capital firm that invests in scalable decentralized networks

FinLab

KR1: crypto token Investment company supporting early stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects

Mosaic Ventures

The Europas Awards — Hottest A/A+ Investors

WINNER:

Atomico

FINALISTS:

Accel

Anthemis Group

Balderton Capital

DN Capital

EQT Ventures

Index Ventures

Northzone

Project A Ventures

Ventech Capital

The Europas Awards — Hottest Early-Stage / Accelerator Investors

WINNER:

Founders Factory

FINALISTS:

Seedcamp

Forward Partners

Generation S

Entrepreneur First

Techstars London

The Family

7percent Ventures

Backed VC

Firstminute Capital

LocalGlobe

Episode 1 Ventures

The Europas Awards — Hall of Fame

This category recognises a person who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to enhance the tech ecoosystem not just for themselves but for others.

WINNER:

Brent Hoberman of Founders Factory, Founders Forum, Firstminute Capital, Lastminute.com and many other initiatives for startups and entrepreneurs