The winners of The Europas Awards 2019 display Europe’s continuing diversity and ambition

The Europas Awards for European Tech Startups came around again last week (Thursday 27th June), and once again proved that Europe’s enormous diversity in startups continues to shine through on the world stage.
Once again TechCrunch was the exclusive media sponsor of the awards, alongside new “tech, culture & society” event creator The Pathfounder. Attendees, nominees and winners were given discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, later this year.
The awards cover 20 categories, including new additions such as cover AgTech / FoodTech, SpaceTech, GovTech and Mobility Tech.
After an intense round of public voting and judges’ deliberations, the awards were held in the ‘Summer Festival’ atmosphere of the lawns of the iconic Geffrey Museum in London’s ‘Silicon Roundabout Area’ of Shoreditch and featured street trucks, lawn games, music and a fantastic after-party!
The judges came from the creme-de-la-creme of the European tech scene and their picks for the winners were combined with the results of a week of online voting.
So without further-a-do here are the winners and finalists for The Europas Awards 2019!
The Europas Awards — Hottest AgTech / FoodTech Startup
WINNER:
Small Robot Company: Building small robots to transform farming
Presented by Gemma Evans, HealthHackers
FINALISTS:
Agricool: grows and produces fruits and vegetables inside shipping containers
Allplants: Delicious, plant-based meals, delivered.
Breedr: a productivity and marketing platform transforming the livestock supply-chain
iFarm: Data-driven urban farming technology
Ynsect: Designs, constructs and operates giant vertical farm of beetles (Molitors) to produce high grade proteins.
The Europas Awards — Hottest CleanTech Startup
WINNER:
Solar Foods: Produces an entirely new kind of nutrient-rich protein using only air and electricity as the main resources
Presented by Laurence Kemball Cook, Pavegen CEO
FINALISTS:
Asperitas: a clean-tech company focused on greening the datacentre industry
Naefos: A fintech-IoT platform for enterprises to access off-grid households
Bulb: affordable renewable energy for homes and businesses
Orbital Systems: a Swedish clean-tech company that develops a water recycling technology to be used in domestic appliances
VoltStorage: Solar power storage for your home
The Europas Awards — Hottest CyberTech Startup
WINNER:
Panaseer: A continuous controls monitoring platform
Presented by Pratik Sampat, iHorizon
FINALISTS:
UK Barac: Using AI and behavioural analytics to detect malware hidden within encrypted traffic without the need for decryption
Cymulate: Breach and attack simulation
UK Immersive Labs: A fully interactive, on-demand, and gamified cyber skills platform
Passbase: a digital identity platform to streamline the identity verification process and enable identity ownership and reuse across different services
PixelPin: a secure authentication system using pictures instead of passwords
uBirch: Securing IoT data using blockchain
The Europas Awards — Hottest EdTech Startup
WINNER:
Perlego: Textbook subscription service
FINALISTS:
Busuu: Online community for language learning
Get My Grades: online learning platform for English, Maths and Science
MyPocketSkill: Connecting teens to pocket money earning jobs
Pigzbe: Crypto-friendly, digital wallet for 6+
PitchMe: Skills-based talent marketplace
Robo Wunderkind: developing modular and programmable robots to teach children robotics and coding
Lirica: Learn languages with the power of music
The Europas Awards — Hottest FashTech Startup
WINNER:
Metail: virtual fitting room service for fashion retailers that allows customers to create a 3D model of themselves and try on clothes
FINALISTS:
Bump: making commerce social
Euveka: develops connected smart-mannequins, using custom software, to assist fashion, sports and medical professionals in the prototyping and sale of individual garments
Heuritech: anticipating brand and product desirability through the eyes of millions of fashion influencers and consumers
HUUB: a logistics and tech platform for Fashion brands
Little Black Door: intelligent inventory platform that captures the value of your wardrobe and opens it up to a premium managed marketplace
Finda: Professional model booking platform
The Europas Awards — Hottest FinTech Startup
WINNER:
Auquan: data science platform for financial services
Presented by Malin Holmberg, Target Global VC
FINALISTS:
Curve: a platform allowing consolidation of all bank cards into a single smart card and app
Cytora: Using AI to enable insurers to underwrite more efficiently
Divido: a retail finance platform that allows companies to offer instant customer finance
Holvi: digital banking for freelancers and entrepreneurs
Monese: an online banking platform that offers quick current account opening for all EU residents
Moonfare: a technology-enabled platform allowing individuals to invest in top-tier private equity funds
Nuggets: Login, pay and verify ID without ever sharing or storing your data with anyone
PremFina: White label software to manage insurance policies
Yobota: cloud-based platform allows financial services to design and deploy financial products
The Europas Awards — Hottest GovTech, CivTech, PubTech, RegTech
WINNER:
New Vector: decentralised, secure communication for governments, businesses and individuals
Presented by Eloise Todd, Anti-Brexit Campaigner
FINALISTS:
Adzuna: digital service that connects jobseekers with employers online and through job centres around the UK
Apolitical Apolitical is a global policy insights platform and network helping governments and companies advance their work and business
Clause Match: end-to-end solution for fully automating regulatory compliance
Luminance: document analysis software to secure big data systems
novoville – novoville is a Citizen Engagement Platform, that bridges the gap between local governments and their citizens
Safened: Digital KYC Solution
SafeTeam: NHS community lone worker app
The Europas Awards — Hottest HealthTech Startup
WINNER:
BIOS, creating the open standard hardware and software interface between the human nervous system and AI
Presented by Rafiq Hasan, Bayer Health
FINALISTS:
Ada Health: an AI-powered health platform
eQuoo: evidence based mental health game for young adults
Lumeon: providing care pathway management solutions to the healthcare industry
Natural Cycles: a digital contraceptive app
Pregenerate: “cartilage-on-a- chip” to accelerate drug development for arthritis
Siilo: secure messenger app for medical teams
Straight Teeth Direct: Direct to consumer teledentistry platform that connects users to online dentists globally enabling low cost at home teeth straightening
The Europas Awards — Hottest MadTech (MarTech or AdTech) Startup
WINNERS:
Ometria: a customer insight and marketing automation platform
Videesha Bockle, signals Venture Capital
FINALISTS:
Codec: AI-powered audience intelligence for brands
MeasureMatch: find, book, pay & rate independent consultants or consultancies to accelerate marketing, commerce & customer experience capabilities
PlanSnap: a social planning platform that gets friends together
StreetBees: Connecting brands with real people on the ground to gather real time insights
Uberall: location marketing cloud
Vidsy: helps brands create original mobile video ads at scale
Waive: an intelligent trend spotting platform
The Europas Awards — Hottest Mobility Travel Tech Startup
WINNER:
Voi Scooters: owns, operates, and manages electric scooters for urban commuters
Joelle Hadfield, HelloFresh
FINALISTS:
Culture Trip: inspiring people to explore the world’s culture and creativity
daytrip: platform connecting independent travelers with local drivers
Dott: scooter startup
minicabit: an online minicab and taxi price comparison and booking service
Snap Travel: on-demand coach service
Trafi: Mobility solutions for connected cities
Wejo: unlocks the value in car data to help create smarter, safer, better and greener journeys for drivers globally
The Europas Awards — Hottest PropTech Startup
WINNER:
NPlan: machine learning – based risk analysis for construction projects
Simon Calver, BFG
FINALISTS:
Casavo: market maker within the residential real estate market
Good Monday: a digital office management system
Habito: digital mortgage broker
Home Made: property tech rental agent
Hubble: online marketplace for office space
Mews Systems: property management software for hospitality operations
Planner 5D: 3D home design tool using AI, VR & AR to create floorplans and interior design
Reposit: tenancy deposit alternative
Urban Jungle: A fully digital insurer, for a new generation of customers
The Europas Awards — Hottest Retail / ECommerce Tech Startup
WINNER:
NearSt: building the world’s source of real-time local inventory
Presented by Audrey Soussan, Ventech
FINALISTS:
Festicket: marketplace to discover and book music festival tickets, accommodation, transfers and extras
Keep Warranty: app that saves the warranties and purchase slips of your appliances
Picnic: online supermarket, that delivers groceries for the lowest price to people’s home
Pimcore: digital experience platform to manage product information
Spryker Systems: a commerce technology company
store2be: Online marketplace for short-term retail and promotion space
Trouva: curated marketplace for bricks and mortar independent shops
The Europas Awards — Hottest B2B / SaaS Startup
WINNER:
Infobip: Full-stack Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)
Sally MacDonald, Partner, CommsCo
FINALISTS:
Chattermill: Using deep learning to help organizations make sense of their customer experience
Dixa: conversational customer engagement software that connects brands with customers through real-time communication
Meero: On demand photography service combined with image processing artificial intelligence
Paddle: platform for all software companies to run and grow their business
Peakon: a platform for measuring and improving employee engagement
ProoV: a PoC platform that enables businesses to test new technologies
SeedLegals: platform for all the legals startups need to grow and get funded
TravelPerk: business travel booking & management platform for companies
Unbabel: a ‘translation-as-a-service’ platform, powered by AI and a worldwide community of translators
The Europas Awards — Hottest SpaceTech Startup
WINNER:
Open Cosmos: Simple and affordable space missions
Presented by Dr Barbara Ghinelli, Harwell
FINALISTS:
Aerial & Maritime: A Danish nanosatellite-based solution for monitoring aircrafts and maritime vessels
Aerospacelab: Develops a constellation of micro-satellites for earth observation and imagery
aXenic: Design, development and production of optical modulators for communications and sensing
Global Surface Intelligence: Environmental data service
Hawa Dawa: Combines proprietary IoT smart sensor data with other sources of data (including satellite data) to give highly accurate data on air quality
Monolith: Machine Learning Platform that helps engineers to predict the outcome of unknown, new tests or simulations by reusing historical data
Trik: Enterprise drone 3D mapping software for structural inspection
Unseenlabs – Unseenlabs designs and develops a spectrum surveillance payload
Xonaspace: Uses an XPS and LEO satellite constellation for extremely precise GPS systems
The Europas Awards — Hottest Tech for Good Startup
WINNER:
Beam: help a homeless person for the long-term by funding their employment training
Paula Schwarz, World Datanomic Forum
FINALISTS:
eWaterpay: Using mobile technology for the accountable collection of user fees to pay for the maintenance of water supply systems forever
Idka: a platform for private groups and organizations, where they can connect, communicate, share and store anything – while their privacy remains intact
OmoLab: develops tools that make easier for people with dyslexia to read
SafetoNet: an app that protects children online by using AI to detect harmful content, whilst respecting children’s privacy
Tick. Done.: a micro-video platform for instant knowledge sharing
Winnow: digital tools to help chefs run more profitable, sustainable kitchen
The Europas Awards — Hottest Blockchain Project
WINNER:
Argent: a smart wallet for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications
FINALISTS:
Aeternity: a scalable blockchain platform that enables high-speed transacting, purely-functional smart contracts
AZTEC Protocol: building privacy technology for public blockchain infrastructures
Colendi: decentralized credit scoring protocol and microcredit platform with blockchain and machine learning technologies
Edge ESports: blockchain-based platform for professional gamers
FilmChain: blockchain enabled platform that collects data, verifies revenues and executes stakeholder payment splits for film, TV etc
Orbs: a blockchain Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for large scale consumer applications
Veratrak: a shared workspace for collaborating with your supply chain partners
The Europas Awards — Hottest Blockchain Investor
WINNER:
Outlier Ventures: invests and partners with tokenised communities that will create the new decentralised economy
Presented by Kaisa Ruusalepp, Funderbeam
FINALISTS:
BlueYard Capital
Catagonia Capital
Earlybird Venture Capital
Fabric Ventures: A venture capital firm that invests in scalable decentralized networks
FinLab
KR1: crypto token Investment company supporting early stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects
Mosaic Ventures
The Europas Awards — Hottest A/A+ Investors
WINNER:
Atomico
Presented by Madhuban Kumar, Metafused
FINALISTS:
Accel
Anthemis Group
Balderton Capital
DN Capital
EQT Ventures
Index Ventures
Northzone
Project A Ventures
Ventech Capital
The Europas Awards — Hottest Early-Stage / Accelerator Investors
WINNER:
Founders Factory
Presented by Jenny Judova, TechHub
FINALISTS:
Seedcamp
Forward Partners
Generation S
Entrepreneur First
Techstars London
The Family
7percent Ventures
Backed VC
Firstminute Capital
LocalGlobe
Episode 1 Ventures
The Europas Awards — Hall of Fame
This category recognises a person who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to enhance the tech ecoosystem not just for themselves but for others.
WINNER:
Brent Hoberman of Founders Factory, Founders Forum, Firstminute Capital, Lastminute.com and many other initiatives for startups and entrepreneurs