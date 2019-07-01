Talk leadership and mental health with VC-turned-professional coach Jerry Colonna

Esteemed venture investor-turned-professional coach Jerry Colonna has worked with a long list of top CEOs and renowned executive teams.

In his new book, Reboot: Leadership and the Art of Growing Up (available now), Jerry explores the tension between traditional leadership practices and personal happiness that faces many founders today. Jerry discusses how strong leadership and happiness can coexist if we can “reset our goals and reconnect with our deepest selves and with each other.”

TechCrunch’s Silicon Valley editor Connie Loizos will be sitting down with Jerry for an exclusive conversation on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 am PT. Jerry, Connie and Extra Crunch members will dive into key takeaways from Jerry’s book, the advice he gives to young executives, his experience in the Valley and what’s exciting him most with young entrepreneurs today.

Tune in to join the conversation and for the opportunity to ask Jerry and Connie any and all things related to leadership, management, venture and personal happiness.

