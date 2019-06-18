Twitter will remove precise location tagging in tweets, citing lack of use

Update: An earlier version of this post said Twitter is removing location tagging in tweets. In fact, it is only removing the ability to share precise location details like latitude and longitude.

In an announcement today from its support account, Twitter said it is removing the option to tag precise locations in tweets. The feature will still be available for photos through Twitter’s updated camera. The company said this is because “most people don’t tag their precise location in Tweets.”

Most people don’t tag their precise location in Tweets, so we’re removing this ability to simplify your Tweeting experience. You’ll still be able to tag your precise location in Tweets through our updated camera. It’s helpful when sharing on-the-ground moments. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 18, 2019

Twitter users can opt out of location sharing features in its “privacy and safety” menu. If you don’t want to share your precise location details, you should continue keeping the feature turned off since it is still available in Twitter’s camera.

After the precise location sharing feature for tweets is removed, users who want to share where they are can do so through services like Foursquare.