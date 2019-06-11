This is what it looks like inside an Uber Air vehicle

Uber just unveiled the first design for its Uber Air taxi cabin at Uber Elevate, Uber’s flying taxi conference in Washington, D.C.

The cabin, built in partnership with aircraft interior designer Safran Cabin, is designed to seat four people at a time. Given the number of Uber Air vehicle partners, the MDC is easily modifiable.

“Together with Safran Cabin, we’ve designed for the first time in history, a bespoke aircraft cabin that is truly mission-driven for aerial ridesharing on Uber Air,” said John Badalamenti, Uber Elevate’s Head of Design. “Starting with the customer experience, it’s highly considered from the inside-out, yet extensible across different fuselage profiles, and carefully engineered with a path to certification.”

[gallery ids="1840017,1840018,1840020"]

Since it’ll be a little while until you get to experience it in real life, Uber partnered with Bipolar Studio to create a VR simulation.

“To realize this design physically in the interactive cabin mockup, combined with the photo-real VR flight experience, has been extremely encouraging. I think we’re at a transitional time for designs like this to serve as the influential typology in aerial ridesharing standards for generations of aircraft to come.”

Uber is on track to begin testing its flying taxi service next year, and plans to deploy the aerial ride-hailing platform to the public in 2023 in Dallas-Fort Worth/Frisco Texas and Los Angeles.