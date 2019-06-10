Two-week extension: apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019

You’ve been meaning to apply to the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019, right? Whether you need more time due to procrastinating, shillyshallying or your propensity for last-minute decision making (hey, we don’t judge), we’re offering you a reprieve. Yup, we’re extending the application deadline for one week.

The extended application deadline expires on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT). It’s time to procrastinate on your procrastination. Apply to the Startup Battlefield right now!

The application process is simple, free and highly competitive. Toss your proverbial hat into the mix and our seasoned TechCrunch editors (a deeply discerning bunch) will comb through each application to select 15-30 of the best early-stage startups.

All competing teams receive free, extensive pitch coaching from these same Battlefield-tested editors. They’ll advise, instruct and guide you to your best pitch possible. You’ll be ready to walk on to the Main Stage at Disrupt — in front of a live audience numbering in the thousands — to deliver a six-minute pitch and demo to our expert judges. Then get ready to think on your feet as they grill you with questions.

The judges select a group of finalists who go on to round two and pitch again to a new set of judges. And then only one team will emerge victorious, hoist the Disrupt Cup and take home the $100,000 equity-free cash prize.

The Startup Battlefield is one of the best platforms for launching your early-stage startup to the world’s “technorati.” We live stream the entire event on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Plus, it’s available later on-demand.

Need more convincing? Consider these stats and you’ll see it’s not hyperbole, people. In 12 years of Battlefields, 857 companies have competed and form the Startup Battlefield alumni community. Those startups, including the likes of Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer and more, have collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and generated 109 exits.

While you’re in application mode, why not apply for our TC Top Picks program, too? TC Top Pick designees receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of media and investor exposure.