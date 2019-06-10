Netflix snags Ubisoft’s ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ adaptation starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain

Netflix has snagged the distribution rights to Ubisoft’s adaptation of “Tom Clancy’s The Division” starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Directed by David Leitch, the new movie will come with a screenplay from Rafe Judkins, who’s also penning and showrunning Amazon’s adaptation of the “Wheel of Time” series.

The story is apparently set in the future when a pandemic virus spread via paper money kills millions across New York City. The heartening Christmastime-set story will focus on an attempt by a group of ragtag civilians who are trained to address catastrophes and attempt to shore up what remains of civilizations against its ruins.

According to Variety, the producers include 87North Productions, Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories, Chastain’s Freckle Films along with Ubisoft Film and Television.

Video games are another vein that Hollywood is mining for potential tentpole franchises. While their success has been mixed, “Tomb Raider,” “Resident Evil,” “Angry Birds” and even “Detective Pikachu” have all raked in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office after making the jump from console to cinema screen.

Ubisoft’s own attempts at box office gold have been somewhat less successful. The company tried with “Assassin’s Creed” and the Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle “Prince of Persia,” but neither film resonated with audiences. Perhaps Netflix’s ability to control the funnel for an audience will encourage more viewers to sign on to “Tom Clancy’s The Division.”