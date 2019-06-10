WarnerMedia is making a ‘Dune’ series for its streaming service

WarnerMedia has placed a straight-to-series order for “Dune: The Sisterhood,” a show based on Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novels and tied to the big-screen “Dune” adaptation coming from Warner Bros. next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s director Denis Villeneuve will also be helming the show’s pilot, which is being scripted by one of the movie’s writers, Jon Spaihts.

“Dune” tells the story of warring noble families against the backdrop of the desert planet Arrakis. Since its publication in 1965, it’s become one of the most famous science fiction novels of all time. It was eventually followed up by five sequels written by Herbert himself, as well as countless prequels and additional sequels from his son Brian and Kevin J. Anderson. It was also turned into a film directed by David Lynch — who was notoriously unhappy with the results — and later into a Sci Fi Channel miniseries.

For the new movie, Villeneuve (who previously directed “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049″) has lined up an insanely impressive cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

Unlike the films, it sounds like “The Sisterhood” will not be a straightforward adaptation of Herbert’s novel. Instead, it will focus on the Bene Gesserit, the titular sisterhood whose secret breeding plan ultimately results in the birth of “Dune” protagonist Paul Atreides, and whose formation was depicted in one of those prequels. (Anderson and Brian Herbert are both producers on the series, but it’s not clear whether the show will be adapting their work.)

Meanwhile, a recent report form The Wall Street Journal suggests that WarnerMedia’s streaming strategy has been shifting away from a three-tiered plan and will instead be limited to a single subscription service that would combine HBO, Cinemax and the Warner Bros. library for a price between $16 and $17 per month.

But it seems original content is still a part of that plan — and like Disney (which is creating streaming shows tied to its Star Wars and Marvel film franchises), WarnerMedia is looking for some movie-TV synergy to kickstart those efforts.