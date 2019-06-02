Google cloud is down, affecting numerous applications and services

A Google Cloud outage is currently affecting a number of services in and out of the Google suite including Snap and Discord as well as Google services like Gmail, Nest, and others.

The problem was first reported by East Coast users in the U.S. in the afternoon, but reports from outage monitor DownDetector indicate that more regions may have been affected by the outage.

Google Cloud outage appears to be outside of North America too, according to https://t.co/wFrvM3zdVo – reports in UK, France, Austria, Spain, Brazil, etc. If you're experiencing the outage, reply with a comment of where you're located. #outage #GoogleOutage #down pic.twitter.com/0QlSWirvbS — Chad Fullerton (@chad_fullerton) June 2, 2019

In a statement posted to its Google Cloud Platform the company said it was experience a multi-region issue with the Google Compute Engine.

“We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple service in Google Cloud, GSuite, and YouTube. Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to a normal service shortly,” the company said in a statement.

The issue isn’t confined to Google’s own applications. Companies that rely on Google Cloud services including, Discord, Snap, and Vimeo are all experiencing outages, according to some users.