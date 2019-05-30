Ekasbo’s Matebot may be the cutest cat robot yet created

If Shrek saw Matebot, no amount of sad-eyes could win him back to Puss in Boots’ side. Created by Shenzhen-based robotics company Ekasbo, Matebot looks like a black and white cartoon cat and responds to your touch by wiggling its ears, changing the expression in its big LED eyes and tilting its head.

Built with voice recognition, infrared technology and seven moving parts, the Matebot is designed to serve as an interactive companion, including for people who can’t keep pets, creator Zhang Meng told TechCrunch at Computex in Taiwan.

Met Matebot the cat robot today! pic.twitter.com/jJaa5EhKC8 — Computex Shu (@CatherineShu) May 30, 2019

The Matebot is controlled with a smartphone app and can be integrated with Android voice control systems. Its price starts at about 4,999 yen or about $45 USD.