Aptiv’s Karl Iagnemma at TC Sessions: Mobility July 10 in San Jose

Before automakers and giant tech companies kicked off their own autonomous vehicle pilots, a startup called nuTonomy launched a self-driving taxi service in Singapore for the public, not just its test engineers.

The AV industry took notice, and by October 2017 it was snapped up for $450 million by Aptiv, a U.S. auto supplier and self-driving software company formerly known as Delphi.

Karl Iagnemma, co-founder of nuTonomy and now president of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility

Iagnemma, who earned his MS and PhD degrees from MIT, co-founded nuTonomy in 2013. The former director of the Robotic Mobility Group at MIT has filed for, or been issued, 50 patents and published more than 150 technical publications and edited volumes that include books on the DARPA Grand Challenge and Urban Challenge autonomous vehicle competitions.

After Aptiv acquired nuTonomy, Iagnemma became president of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility, which is building advanced safety and automated driving systems. Aptiv recently announced that it’s opening an autonomous mobility center in Shanghai — the fifth market where the company has set up R&D, testing or operational facilities — to focus on the development and eventual deployment of its technology on public roads.

Aptiv has autonomous driving operations in Boston, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Singapore.

In short, Iagnemma is an authority on robotics and autonomous vehicles. Iagnemma will join a panel discussion focused on the real-life operations of autonomous vehicles — the where and how it works and what challenges could derail AVs.

