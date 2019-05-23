Here’s the first teaser trailer for the new Star Trek: Picard series

Just a bit shy of a year ago, Patrick Stewart blew the minds of Star Trek fans everywhere by taking the stage at the Las Vegas Star Trek convention to announce he was returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard.

His return would come in the form of a series made for CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access. He hinted that Jean-Luc may no longer be the captain we know from years ago — but beyond that, details were light.

The first teaser trailer for the series just dropped… and sure enough, it sounds like he’s not a part of Starfleet at all anymore.

25 years ago today, ‘All Good Things’ brought us to an end. The end is only the beginning. #StarTrekPicard to stream exclusively on @CBSAllAccess in the United States, Amazon #PrimeVideo in more than 200 countries, in Canada on @SpaceChannel & @CraveCanada https://t.co/MQp0eP0ovM pic.twitter.com/m9sDqvS8Mo — Star Trek (@StarTrek) May 23, 2019

“Tell us… why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?”, says a voice in the trailer, the camera panning over a case of “Chateau Picard” wine. In Trek lore, the Picard family has a winery in France; the trailer implies that post-Starfleet, Jean-Luc has retired to the family vineyard.

This series is said to take place roughly 18 years after Patrick Stewart’s last Star Trek film, Nemesis — or, as some fans have already worked out, the year 2397. The trailer speaks of an “unimaginable” event that happens in the years shortly after Nemesis, perhaps shaking Jean-Luc enough to retire once and for all. (Also worth noting that the voice refers to him as “Admiral” rather than “Captain”, suggesting that Picard finally took the promotion at some point post-Nemesis.)

What happened? And why is Jean Luc seemingly returning now? We’ll find out in just a few months; the series is scheduled to arrive “at the end of the year” 2019